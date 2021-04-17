Here Are the Lyrics to Alan Jackson’s ‘You’ll Always Be My Baby’

Alan Jackson is preparing to release his first new studio album in six years, and he celebrates his family and their life together in several songs from the new collection. One notable song from Jackson's new Where Have You Gone album is titled "You'll Alway Be My Baby," and the lyrics were written for his daughters' weddings.

"You'll Always Be My Baby" is actually one of two songs on the collection that Jackson wrote for his daughters' big days, as well as a song titled "I Do."

"The first I wrote for Mattie's wedding, the summer of 2017," Jackson said in a press release announcing the upcoming album. "But it was so hard to do, I told 'em, 'I wrote this for all of you. I'm not writing another!' The second just came out one day."

Where Have You Gone is slated for release on May 14. Jackson is set to perform "You'll Always Be My Baby" at the 2021 ACM Awards on Sunday night (April 18) in Nashville.

Alan Jackson's "You'll Always Be My Baby" Lyrics:

First steps, first words / Seems like yesterday you were just a girl / Skinned knees, climbing trees / All those memories so close to me

Now you're a woman on your own / All in love and nearly gone

Chorus:

But you’ll always be my baby / No matter where you are / You'll always be my baby / Forever in my heart ...

Sixteen, first car / Twenty-one and there's a broken heart / High heels, strong will / In my eyes I see a young child still ...

But you’re a woman on your own / All in love and nearly gone ...

Repeat Chorus

So I say a prayer every day / That God will guide you as you find your way / You know that I'm near / Anytime my love is always here ...

Repeat Chorus

Forever in my heart / Forever in my heart ...

