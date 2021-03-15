Alan Jackson and his wife Denise have sold their incredibly lavish Nashville-area estate for $19 million, and pictures show a stunning hilltop residence that is worth every penny of that steep asking price.

Jackson listed the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot mansion in the high-dollar Nashville suburb of Franklin, Tenn., in October, asking $23 million for the property. The sale went through on March 10, 2021, for $19 million, which breaks down to payments of $82,030 per month and $863 per square foot, according to online real estate sources.

The official listing with French King Fine Properties called the elaborate, finely-detailed home a "monumental stone residence." Architect Ron Farris designed the traditional, exceptionally formal home, which also boasts four half-bathrooms. The bedrooms are all well-appointed suites, while the formal dining and living areas are finished off with splendid arched doorways, oversized windows and elaborate woodwork that give the jaw-dropping house an even grander feel. The residence also includes a bar, a media room and multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces.

The immaculate exterior of the home features a pool and pool house, a loggia, carefully manicured and terraced lawns, an outdoor kitchen, a firepit and climate-controlled garages that hold up to 15 cars. The stunning mansion sits on a hilltop on 4.29 acres that offer glorious views of the Tennessee countryside, surrounded by 120 acres of green space. The gated property sits inside the private Laurelbrooke community, which has its own separate gates that are guarded around the clock.

The Jacksons previously resided in a massive 18,622-square-foot antebellum mansion called Sweetbriar in Franklin, which Jackson modeled after Tara in Gone With the Wind when he had it custom-built. They sold that residence for $28 million in 2010.

They also owned a spectacular lakefront mansion in their home state of Georgia, which they listed for sale for $6.4 million in 2017.

