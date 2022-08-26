30 Years Ago: Alan Jackson’s ‘Don’t Rock the Jukebox’ Goes Double Platinum

Thirty years ago today, on Aug. 26, 1992, Alan Jackson had plenty of reasons to celebrate — two million, in fact. It was on that date that the Georgia native's sophomore album, Don't Rock the Jukebox, was certified double platinum — the first time in the country legend's career that he achieved sales of 2 million copies with a record.

Don't Rock the Jukebox was released in May of 1991; to date, it has sold more than 4 million copies. Four of its singles -- the title track, "Someday," "Dallas" and "Love's Got a Hold on You" -- went to No. 1. The fifth single from the project, "Midnight in Montgomery," peaked at No. 3, but it earned the singer rave reviews from his fans.

Alan Jackson Don't Rock the Jukebox album cover Arista loading...

"Midnight in Montgomery," written by Jackson and Don Sampson, pays homage to Hank Williams, who passed away on Jan. 1, 1953, and was buried in Montgomery, Ala. Jackson alludes to some of the lyrics from Williams' "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry" in his song, including in the lines, "Off somewhere, a midnight train is slowly passing by / I could hear that whistle moaning / I'm so lonesome I could cry."

Although Jackson was still relatively new to the country music scene, at the 1994 ACM Awards, he made it clear that he was willing to take a stand for something he felt strongly about. When told to perform "Don't Rock the Jukebox" to a pre-recorded track, Jackson at first balked, and then instructed his drummer to play without sticks.

Jackson earned two ACM Awards, for Album of the Year and Single Record of the Year, for Don't Rock the Jukebox. He also won a CMA, for Music Video of the Year, for "Midnight in Montgomery."

