Alan Jackson's daughter, Mattie Jackson Selecman, has turned her heartbreak into inspiration with a new book titled Lemons on Friday. The 31-year-old will share how she dealt with the death of her husband, just 11 months after they married.

Ben Selecman was helping a woman onto a boat while the family vacationed in Florida when he fell, hit his head and sustained injuries that would prove to be fatal. The 28-year-old was an assistant district attorney in Davidson County, Tenn., at the time, and the tragedy rattled the entire family. Alan Jackson admits it was part of the reason he took so long between studio albums prior to releasing Where Have You Gone in May.

In Lemons on Friday, Mattie Jackson Selecman will share how she dealt with the pain during the first weeks after the tragedy, who and what brought her out of the darkness and how she's using her story to help others. Her faith is a big part of the memoir, but questions like "Where is God?" will be asked throughout the pages. The book is now available for pre-order and set to be published on Nov. 16.

Thomas Nelson/W Publishing Group

Alan and Denise Jackson wrote the foreword for the book, and the singer also co-wrote a new song called "Racing in the Dark" with his daughter for the moment. He recorded the track, and a limited number of readers who pre-order will get a copy. It's his first co-write with his oldest daughter, but she and her sisters have inspired other songs including "Drive (for Daddy Gene)" and two new ones from Where Have You Gone, "You'll Always Be My Baby" and "I Do."

