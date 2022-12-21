10 Alan Jackson Christmas Songs That Will Get You in the Holiday Spirit
The holiday season has arrived, which means it's the perfect time to revisit some of our favorite country artist's best Christmas tunes. Since the launch of his career in the early 1990s, Alan Jackson has supplied some of the genre's most recognizable and beloved hits. He's sent 35 singles all the way to the top of the Billboard charts and built a dedicated audience through his warm, captivating vocals and neo-traditionalist style that mixes classic country with modern sensibilities.
Along with this stream of hits and sixteen studio albums, Jackson has recorded two Christmas-themed records that include both clever originals and fresh takes on holiday classics. For this list, we curated a selection of top-tier tracks from both albums — 1993's Honky Tonk Christmas and 2002's Let It Be Christmas — to create a playlist made to accompany your holiday celebrations.
Keep reading to see our picks for the 10 best Alan Jackson Christmas songs, so far:
"Let It Be Christmas"From: 'Let It Be Christmas' (2002)
Jackson penned the soaring title track from his second holiday-themed album, which climbed into the Top 40 of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart upon its release in 2002.
"Santa's Gonna Come in a Pickup Truck"From: 'Honky Tonk Christmas' (1993)
Did you know that Alan Jackson actually recorded a duet with Alvin and the Chipmunks? It's true — the chirpy trio joined forces with the country hitmaker on the cheeky "Santa's Gonna Come in a Pickup Truck," which was also included on the fictional characters' 1994 record A Very Merry Chipmunk.
"Silver Bells"From: 'Let It Be Christmas' (2002)
Jackson stays close to the classic sound of "Silver Bells" for his rendition, a standout cut from his stellar collection of holiday covers.
"The Angels Cried"From: 'Honky Tonk Christmas' (1993)
Penned by Harley Allen and Debbie Nims, this spiritual ballad features an appearance from Alison Krauss, whose emotive vocals elevate the moving track to new heights.
"If We Make it Through December"From: 'Honky Tonk Christmas' (1993)
It's hard to live up to the legacy of a country heavyweight like Merle Haggard, but Jackson delivers with his take on the melancholy classic "If We Make it Through December."
"Honky Tonk Christmas"From: 'Honky Tonk Christmas' (1993)
The title track of Jackson's first Christmas record is a tear-in-my-beer tale of a man trying to mend his broken heart before the holiday season comes to a close.
"There's a New Kid in Town"From: 'Honky Tonk Christmas' (1993)
Four years after Keith Whitley's tragic death, his voice once again took the spotlight with Jackson's recording of "There's a New Kid in Town." The inclusion of Whitley's vocals on the song, which George Strait also recorded for his 1986 holiday LP Merry Christmas Strait to You!, helps cement the track as a country Christmas standard.
"A Holly Jolly Christmas"From: 'Honky Tonk Christmas' (1993)
Jackson's swinging, honky-tonk take on this holiday standard was included on the soundtrack for the 1992 hit movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.
"Merry Christmas to Me"From: 'Honky Tonk Christmas' (1993)
Sometimes the holidays can be a time of heartbreak, reflection and regret. Jackson's lovelorn "Merry Christmas to Me" offers up a salve for those mending a broken heart while others savor the joy of togetherness.
"I Only Want You For Christmas"From: 'Honky Tonk Christmas' (1993)
This sweet country gem from songwriters Zack Turner and Tim Nichols instantly connected with listeners, thanks to Jackson's laid-back, charismatic performance.