Alabama, Toby Keith Co-Headlining Labor Day Weekend Drive-in Concert Broadcast

Getty Images (2)

Alabama and Toby Keith will co-headline a Labor Day Weekend concert set to air at hundreds of drive-in move theaters. The show will also feature Michael Ray and Blanco Brown.

Dubbed the Country Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend, the concert broadcast is scheduled for Sept. 2. Ray will open the show, and Brown will host. Three hundred venues, located in North America and around the world, are participating, per a press release.

“Over the years, we’ve performed in every type of venue and recorded our music across every type of format, and this night is really shaping up to be one of the coolest we’ve been a part of,” say Alabama members Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. “To reach fans in big cities and small towns all across the country with the same show is going to make for not only an awesome concert experience but a heck of an outdoor tailgate party, too!”

Adds Keith, "Have a great Labor Day and enjoy the show!"

Keith filmed his performance in Nashville, while Alabama recorded theirs in Fort Payne, Ala. Both sets were put together specifically for this event, the latest in a series of drive-in broadcasts that has included performances from Garth Brooks, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown and more. It's possible that Keith could even debut some new music during his show: He's set to release a new album, Peso in My Pocket, on Oct. 15.

Tickets for the Country Kickoff to Labor Day Weekend will go on sale on Friday (Aug. 13), via EncoreNights.com. Tickets start at $56 per car.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

5 Hottest Country Tours of Summer 2021


There’s a lot to consider when making a list of the hottest tours of summer 2021, including star power, opening acts, venues and set lists. Add to that concerns and cautions as the country begins to emerge from a pandemic and that no one has seen live music in 14 months. It’s quite likely you’re craving live music like a drug that’s just out of reach ... or you’re scared shirtless to surround yourself with 10,000 fans indoors. 

All the emotions about reengaging with the live country music community are valid. While at first it seemed September would be start-up month, several tours on this Hot List begin in July and August at outdoor venues across America. The No. 3 tour and No. 1 tour on our list are mostly indoors, but both are banking on increased safety that comes from a majority of the population having the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Once those lights go down, all of these worries will be carried away by the buzz in the air (and maybe, from your cup). Find five total professionals on this list of Hot Summer Tours, each bringing a total stage show, plus several in-demand opening acts with a proven track record of live entertainment at the highest level. There’s no fat on any of these country tours — if you stick to the tailgate through an opener’s set, you’ll truly be missing something special. 

As always, let us know who you can’t wait to see on tour in 2021 via Twitter or email
Filed Under: Alabama, Toby Keith
Categories: Concert News, Country News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top