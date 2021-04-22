In his new song "What If I'm Right," Adam Sanders dares to look at a relationship from a different point of view -- but it's not just a love song to the singer. Press play below to hear the song and watch its new music video, premiering exclusively on The Boot.

In "What If I'm Right," Sanders offers a question to a love interest: "What if tonight is the night that your lips hit mine and my kiss lights a fire in your world / What if the stars line up and we end up fallin' in love for forever, girl? / I might be whiskey gone, ramblin' on, dead wrong, out of my mind / But what if I'm right?" Sanders tells The Boot, though, he wrote the song for when he has career, not relationship, doubts.

"It’s a reassurance to keep believing in myself, and to continue to work hard to reach the success that I have always envisioned since I was three years old," the singer reflects. "My producer and I worked hard to bring together a blend of high-energy that still reflected the elements of '90s country that are the core of my sound as an artist."

Sanders co-wrote "What If I'm Right' with Lynn Hutton and Jacob Rice, the latter of whom produced the song as well. In fact, he waited a few months, until he was able to get together with Hutton and Rice, to write the song -- it could only have been them as his co-writers, Sanders says.

Watch Adam Sanders' "What If I'm Right" Music Video:

Directed by Austin Peckham, Sanders' "What If I'm Right" music video was filmed at Clair Global in Nashville. The artist opted for a performance-based clip because he's been missing performing live during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"[I] knew that because of COVID, I might not get the opportunity to perform the song live for a while," Sanders says. "Given that and the energy that this song has, it felt like the perfect opportunity to shoot the video in a live performance environment."

A Lake City, Fla., native, Sanders co-wrote Cole Swindell's "Ain't Worth the Whiskey" and Dustin Lynch's "Hell of a Night," among other songs. He's been in Nashville since 2009 and released his self-titled EP in 2018.

"What If I'm Right" is due out widely on Friday (April 23). It's the title track of Sanders' forthcoming new album, due out on May 21. Fans can keep up with the plans at AdamSandersMusic.com