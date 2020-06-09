What do you do when you need to shoot a music video during a global pandemic? You go way out where no one will find you.

Rising singer-songwriter Adam Sanders headed to Carlsbad, N.M., and Orla, Texas, for his new "Make 'Em Wanna Change" video, premiering exclusively on The Boot. Readers can press play above to watch the clip, which Sanders filmed with the help of a skeleton crew -- one camera person and one lighting person -- in just a day and a half.

"It’s so crazy that we were able to pull off this entire shoot ... I owe a ton of credit to my team and friends behind the scenes for helping me put everything together in such a short time," Sanders tells The Boot. "I wanted the overall feel to be unlike anything else I had released before ... The song has such a vintage feel to me, and [I] wanted the setting to fit that same vibe. The edits capture the dreaminess of the lyric ..."

Adam Craig and Dallas Wilson co-wrote "Make 'Em Wanna Change," a song about a relationship so strong and important, it turns your life upside down, for the better.

"This song came from a real place for me, and I can say I’ve lived every word of it," Sanders tells Taste of Country. "Most people might take the lyric as a current relationship, but for me, this song was inspired by a past relationship that challenged me to work to be the best version of myself, even though the relationship didn’t work out in the end."

A Lake City, Fla., native, with a musically talented family (his uncle is steel guitarist Scotty Sanders), Adam Sanders moved to Nashville in 2009, working in construction while trying to build a career as a songwriter. In 2011, he signed with Big Yellow Dog, and in the years since, he's written for Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Tyler Farr and others.

As a songwriter, Sanders has earned two No. 1 songs: Cole Swindell's "Ain't Worth the Whiskey" and Dustin Lynch's "Hell of a Night." As an artist, "Make 'Em Wanna Change" follows singles such as "Ruled the World."