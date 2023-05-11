Country music's biggest stars made their way to the Lone Star State for the 2023 ACM Awards, which kick off tonight (May 11) at the the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. Tonight's ceremony, co-hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, will celebrate some of the year's most notable releases.

The stars brought out their best looks for the occasion, including lots of pops of color and rich, shiny fabrics. Lainey Wilson impressed with a bejeweled sage green ensemble, while Hailey Whitters and Caylee Hammack embraced fun and frilly, retro-inspired styles.

Take a look at our gallery of the best red carpet looks from tonight's ACM Awards, which will be updated through the night.