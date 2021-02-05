ABCs of Cancer Give St. Jude Patients a Chance to Share Their Experience

It takes just seconds to learn that the experience for kids at the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is different than at any other hospital. Inside, kids as young as just a few months old are getting treatment for cancer or other life-threatening illnesses, but the building and atmosphere is ... cheery.

The ABCs of Cancer exemplify what sets St. Jude apart from any other children's hospital. Children use the letters of the alphabet to express themselves. Some are sweet — "N" is for nurses, "Z" is for zapped — while others are poignant reminders of what's going on. Positivity, Wishing and Alive are three of our favorite letters. Thanks to donations from country music fans and artists, those words of support and positivity are more reality than not today.

In the last 30-plus years, country music has banded together to raise nearly $1 billion for St. Jude. This week, we're looking for more. With costs averaging over $2 million a day, there's a constant need for money to assist with the treatment and research happening at St. Jude. The difference you're making helps get patients to the letter "R," hopefully forever.

Once again, The Boot has partnered with 22 Townsquare Media-owned stations to support St. Jude. We agree with Miranda Lambert, who says helping this great institution "feeds your soul." To donate or become a Partner in Hope, click the button below.

A red We Won't Stop T-shirt is St. Jude's token of gratitude for anyone who signs up to become a partner in hope. This means a $19 monthly commitment — a donation that's the backbone of the annual Country Cares campaign.