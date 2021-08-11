Aaron Watson was two years away from shocking the world when he sat down for this interview, and you can hear his unique blend of swagger and humility. To be honest, not much has changed.

The famous Texan would still tell you a story about wearing his wife's pink nightie if you asked him in 2021, because he knows how to entertain, and because the story ends with some of that aforementioned swagger.

Since January 2013, Watson has dropped six studio albums, including The Underdog (2015), an album that became the first from an independent male artist to top the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. It wasn't a big surprise if you were watching and listening.

"Lips" was the song Watson was promoting at the time of this interview. It featured his wife in a Las Vegas-themed music video and served as a way of talking about their unique understanding and sense of humor. Relive it all during this episode, the fourth of the Radio Texas Live Legends podcast.

Radio Texas, Live! With Buddy Logan broadcasts from 101.5 KNUE in Tyler, Texas, and is syndicated on 16 stations in Texas, Louisiana, Colorado, South Dakota, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Logan's radio career sandwiches six years spent in the U.S. Army, but since 2008, he's been as dependable of a Saturday night show as legends such as George Strait and Pat Green. Charlie Robison, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Robert Earl Keen, Jason Boland and Cory Morrow are a few artists you'll hear each week, and you can listen online.

Follow Radio Texas Live Legends on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Tune In and more for episodes every Wednesday through August.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app