Staind singer and country artist Aaron Lewis is selling his massive country estate in Massachusetts, and pictures reveal a spectacular mansion that resembles an actual castle. Lewis is asking $3.5 million for his four-bedroom, five-bathroom, three-half-bathroom home in Worthington, Mass., which encompasses a total of 14,240 square feet of space.

The stunning residence features top-flight amenities that include a separate in-law apartment, an Olympic-sized indoor saltwater pool that is heated, a large game room and a home office. There's also a steam shower and overflow tub in the master bathroom. Other notable features include walnut floors with a radiant heating system, automated Vantage lighting, a humidification system and a commercial generator that can power the entire house. Huge cathedral windows, vaulted ceilings and exposed beams throughout give the home a very spacious feel.

The luxurious home sits on 12.1 acres of lushly wooded land, and the horse barn on the property includes a fireproof walk-in vault, as well as a separate apartment. The asking price breaks down to $246 per square foot, according to Zillow, with an estimated monthly payment of $17,107.

George Cain with William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty holds the listing on Lewis' rural estate. “Lewis is selling now because he has been refocusing on country music [instead of rock], so he spends most of his time in Nashville," Cain says in an e-mail to Boston.com.

For more information, consult the official listing, or scroll through the photos below to see inside: