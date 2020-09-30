Maren Morris and Kane Brown are among the half-dozen performers scheduled for the 2020 CMT Music Awards. The television network announced the show's first round of performers on Wednesday (Oct. 21).

In addition to Brown and Morris, Ashley McBryde, Dan + Shay, Little Big Town and Luke Bryan are all on the performers list for this year's CMT Music Awards. All six of the artists are nominated in at least one category at the 2020 event: McBryde and Dan + Shay are both three-time nominees; Morris, Brown and Little Big Town each have two nominations; and Bryan earned one nod.

McBryde and Dan + Shay are among the most-nominated artists at the 2020 CMT Music Awards, along with Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett. Nominees for the fan-voted show were announced on Sept. 23.

More additions to the 2020 CMT Music Awards performance lineup, as well as a host for the show, will be announced at a later date. Voting for each category is open now at CMT.com.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards were rescheduled from June due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The show will now air on Oct. 21 at 8PM CT on CMT as well as MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land and feature, per a press release, "epic outdoor performances in and around Music City."