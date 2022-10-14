On Wednesday evening (Oct. 12), established country stars and artists on the rise came together for a celebration of the genre's best talent.

CMT Artists of the Year will air Friday night (Oct. 14) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. The 90-minute special will celebrate artists who have left a lasting mark on country music over the past year.

The one-night-only event includes musical tributes to Artist of a Lifetime award recipient Alan Jackson, as well as Breakout Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson. Viewers will see special performances from Jackson, Wilson, Carly Pearce, Riley Green, Kane Brown and more.

Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Wright also take the stage for a moving remembrance of their sister, country legend Loretta Lynn, who died on Oct. 4. Other country stars set to appear include Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Martina McBride and Tanya Tucker.

Ahead of Friday night's premiere, take a look at these snapshots of your favorite artists from the CMT Artists of the Year red carpet.