There was no shortage of surprises at CMA Fest on Sunday (June 12). Day 4 of the country music party in Nashville brought surprise guests and tributes to Nissan Stadium. See pictures of the best moments below.

CMA Fest host Dierks Bentley finally got his time to perform and he closed out Sunday night with two guest artists help. One was his co-host Elle King, who earlier brought her own surprise to the stage in the way of Ashley McBryde. A Billy Ray Cyrus cameo at CMA Fest was also welcomed enthusiastically by fans in attendance. He performed the iconic hit, "Achy Breaky Heart."

Old Dominion recognized fans might be a bit bummed that Alan Jackson had to cancel his scheduled CMA Festival appearance, so they tributed him with "Chattahoochie." Elsewhere, Lady A brought Breland to the stage and he added further harmonies to the trio's hit "Need You Now." The many collaborations continued a theme for the week. Wynonna Judd and Randy Travis were two more legends who made surprise appearances during 2022 CMA Fest.

Highlights from CMA Fest 2022 will be aired on ABC on Aug. 3 during the annual recap show, this time hosted by Bentley and King. Photos from Day 4 and more can be found below.

