Taylor Swift continued to be a popular choice in country categories at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night (May 15), taking home trophies in the Top Country Artist and Top Country Female Artist categories, and winning Top Country Album for the new Taylor's Version of her 2012 album, Red. Swift also showed up in all-genre categories, winning Top Billboard 200 Artist.

Leading up to the 2022 BBMAs, show host Sean "Diddy" Combs told Billboard that he wanted to "un-cancel the canceled," and to that end, Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott were welcomed back to the stage. (It was Scott's first awards show performance since the November 2021 Astroworld festival tragedy, and Wallen's first awards show performance since he was filmed using a racist slur in February 2021.)

And despite a mood that was heavy-hearted following the racially-motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y. on Saturday (May 14) — claiming the lives of 10 people and injuring three more — Wallen got his warm welcome back to the fold. Not only did he perform at the BBMAs, but he won Top Country Male Artist, accepting his award with an acceptance speech that thanked his family and fans.

Miranda Lambert joined Elle King for a performance of "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)," but didn't ultimately take home any trophies. Dan + Shay had a good night at the ceremony, performing their album cut "You" as a last-minute fill-in when the Red Hot Chili Peppers had to drop out, and winning Top Country Duo/Group during the show.

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards aired live on NBC and Peacock from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday night. Read on for a full list of the country winners from the show.

2022 Billboard Music Awards (Country) Winners:

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift -- THE WINNER!

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen -- THE WINNER!



Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift -- THE WINNER!



Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay -- THE WINNER!

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) -- THE WINNER!

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line - Life Rolls On

Lee Brice - Hey World

Taylor Swift - Fearless (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift - Red (Taylor's Version) -- THE WINNER!

Walker Hayes - Country Stuff: The Album

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton - "You Should Probably Leave"

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood - "If I Didn't Love You"

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan - "Buy Dirt"

Luke Combs - "Forever After All"

Walker Hayes - "Fancy Like" -- THE WINNER!



Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift -- THE WINNER!

