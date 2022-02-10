2022 ACM Awards Nominees Revealed: Full List
So much has changed for the 2022 ACM Awards, but the list of nominees looks very similar to years past — with some major exceptions. Nominations for the 2022 ACMs in Las Vegas were revealed on Thursday morning (Feb. 10).
Chris Young leads the nominations with seven, including Album of the Year and Single of the Year. Miranda Lambert tied a record set by Reba McEntire with her 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination, and she also earned four other nominations, while first-time nominee Walker Hayes received five nominations.
Each category and the respective nominees was revealed in a tweet from the ACM Awards official account. Luke Bryan is the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year. He took home his third trophy in the category — but his first in six years — last year. Maren Morris, Carly Pearce and Lee Brice each took home two trophies last year.
The 2022 ACM Awards will not be televised on a broadcast network. For the first time ever, the show is streaming on Amazon Prime. The two-hour show promises no commercial breaks but a similar pattern of performances and awards. Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett will join Dolly Parton as hosts of the ACMs.
The 2022 ACM Awards will air on March 7 at 8PM ET from Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.
Remember: The best way to watch the 2022 ACMs is on TV, with ToC on your phone!
2022 ACM Awards Nominees:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Eric Church
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Female Artist of the Year
Gabby Barrett
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Maren Morris
Carly Pearce
Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
The Cadillac Three
Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
LoCash
Maddie & Tae
New Female Artist of the Year
Tenille Arts
Priscilla Block
Lily Rose
Caitlyn Smith
Lainey Wilson
New Male Artist of the Year
Hardy
Walker Hayes
Ryan Hurd
Parker McCollum
Elvie Shane
Album of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
29: Written in Stone, Carly Pearce
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records
Country Again: Side A, Thomas Rhett
Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records
Famous Friends, Chris Young
Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
The Marfa Tapes, Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville
Song of the Year [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
"7 Summers," Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins
Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp
"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes
Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes
Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp
"Knowing You," Kenny Chesney
Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins
Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp
"Things A Man Oughta Know," Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson
Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music
Single of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"Fancy Like," Walker Hayes
Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau
Record Company-Label: Monument Records
"If I Didn’t Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton
Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville
Music Event of the Year [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)]
"Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan
Producer: Paul DiGiovanni
Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville
"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville
"Half of My Hometown," Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney
Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini
Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment
"If I Didn’t Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producer: Michael Knox
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG
"Never Wanted to Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville
Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))
"Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)," Elle King and Miranda Lambert
Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis
Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos
"Famous Friends," Chris Young and Kane Brown
Producer: Jennifer Ansell
Director: Peter Zavadil
"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version)," Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton
Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift
Director: Blake Lively
"If I Didn’t Love You," Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood
Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: Shaun Silva
"Never Wanted To Be That Girl," Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell
Songwriter of the Year
Jesse Frasure
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Michael Hardy
Josh Osborne