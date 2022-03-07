Old Dominion Take Home Big Win for 2022 ACM Awards Group of the Year

Old Dominion were named Group of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards. The country band took home one of the night's most prestigious awards during the live ceremony on Monday night (March 7).

"I'm so thankful," Old Dominion's lead singer Matthew Ramsey began before going on to thank their families and fans. But from there, things turned serious as Ramsey noted the current crisis in Ukraine and that he had felt "strange" celebrating at such a sad time. "There are people fighting for their lives."

Another strange piece of their acceptance speech? Where was Old Dominion's Whit Sellers? That question might be for another day.

The country group squared off against Lady A, Little Big Town, Midland and the Cadillac Three for the award, which was presented during the live show at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. For the first time in the show's history, the ACM Awards streamed live via Amazon Prime instead of airing on network television.

Chris Young led the ACM Awards nominations with seven, including Album of the Year and Single of the Year. Miranda Lambert tied a record set by Reba McEntire with her 16th Female Artist of the Year nomination, and she also earned four other nominations, while first-time nominee Walker Hayes received five nominations.

