At a glance, Miranda Lambert's Grammy Awards red carpet dress was an eyeball-popping, leg-baring miniskirt. A more mature gaze shows that the "Bluebird" singer remained very ladylike for the 2021 awards.

Lambert had previously promised something sleek and sexy, and the metallic fringe mini qualified. Her sleeveless dress came with a nude, mesh underlay, giving the appearance of some major side split and a plunging neckline. While not the case, the country star still sizzled on music's biggest night; she's up for several awards and is looking to perform before the CBS broadcast ends.

As it turns out, the short dress (seen below) was one of two she wore on the Grammys red carpet. Above, you'll see her in a completely different metallic gown, this one with no sheer mesh and a daring neckline. The 37-year-old finished the look with a turquoise clutch.

Maren Morris wore a lilac gown with jeweled trim. The silk dress poured down to the floor and then some as she worked the Grammys red carpet cameras with a mix of smiles and smoke. She too will perform on Sunday night (March 14), and she was also nominated in a category decided earlier.

Brandi Carlile and Mickey Guyton are two more who walked the 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet prior to the Los Angeles-based show. While there is no live audience and those in attendance will remain socially distanced, the ceremony included some pageantry. Guyton took full advantage of an opportunity to dress up after weeks spent caring for her newborn; her sheer floral gown added radiance to her smile.

See more pictures of country music's best from the 2021 Grammy Awards red carpet below: