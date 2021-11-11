2021 CMA Awards Performances: Full List + Pictures

The best performances from the 2021 CMA Awards took chances. The best show moments were emotional surprises for everyone involved. Photos from country music's biggest night show plenty of tears and jubilation.

Taste of Country's Top 5 moments included Carly Pearce, Brothers Osborne, Jennifer Hudson and both country Lukes, but not necessarily in that order. Watch the video above for more analysis and for a reminder of just how rare the three-hour ABC broadcast was. Eric Church and Miranda Lambert brought fire to their performance, literally. Jason Aldean and Pearce brought friends.

Find a full list of 2021 CMA Awards performances below, as well as the best pictures from the big night in Nashville. Chris Stapleton quietly had the biggest night, with four wins and two performances, but other artists came away with more new fans. Relive the show below and then click any link to revisit the performance. If there's video, we've added it.

2021 CMA Awards Performances:

Blake Shelton, "Come Back as a Country Boy"

Brothers Osborne, "Younger Me"

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl"

Chris Stapleton, "Cold"

Chris Young and Kane Brown, "Famous Friends"

Dan + Shay, "I Should Probably Go to Bed"

Dierks Bentley, Breland and Hardy, "Beers on Me"

Eric Church, "Heart on Fire"

Gabby Barrett, "The Good Ones"

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You"

Jennifer Hudson and Chris Stapleton, Aretha Franklin Tribute of "Night Life" and "You Are My Sunshine"

Jimmie Allen, "Freedom Was a Highway"

Keith Urban, "Wild Hearts"

Luke Bryan, "Up"

Luke Combs, "Doin' This"

Mickey Guyton, Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards, "Love My Hair"

Miranda Lambert Medley

Old Dominion, "I Was on a Boat That Day"

Thomas Rhett, "Country Again"

Zac Brown Band, "Same Boat"