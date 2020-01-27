2020 Grammy Awards: The Top 5 Country + Americana Moments

For three and a half hours on Sunday night (Jan. 26), music's biggest stars were front and center in Los Angeles, Calif., for the 2020 Grammy Awards. Music's Biggest Night brought artists from across the genre spectrum together to celebrate the year in music.

Despite a pall over the evening due to both a week of controversy within the Recording Academy and the Sunday afternoon death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, his teenager daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash not far from the Grammys ceremony, the 2020 Grammy Awards held a number of big moments. Alicia Keys presided over the Staples Center as Lizzo opened the show with an incredible set, Billie Eilish won big and Bryant was never far from attendees' minds.

Although country music doesn't get all of the spotlight at the Grammy Awards, this year's ceremony shined a spotlight on the genre here and there. Keep reading for five country- and Americana-focused highlights of the 2020 Grammy Awards.