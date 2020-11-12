In the end, the 2020 CMA Awards didn't look all that different from previous country awards shows. This group of pictures shows country music's biggest stars onstage singing or telling jokes (we see ya, Reba!) just as they've always done.

The photo gallery below includes more than 50 pictures of artists including Eric Church, Morgan Wallen, Jimmie Allen and Luke Combs on stage, singing and accepting awards. There was plenty of emotion as stars like Ingrid Andress performed, and as Church accepted the Entertainer of the Year trophy:

We counted 22 performances during Wednesday night's CMA Awards in Nashville. The show originated from the Music City Center in Nashville and included highlight performances from Miranda Lambert, hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker and Keith Urban. Artists sat at round tables that were spaced eight feet apart from one another, but on several occasions, old friends could be seen congratulating one another.

Photographers were spaced around the room and in front of the stage during pre-show recordings, so this list includes the best pictures from the annual prize-giving. After the photo gallery of pictures from the broadcast, you'll find a group of pictures from the CMA red carpet: