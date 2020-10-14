2020 Billboard Music Awards: The Country Winners
Luke Combs and Kane Brown were two country Billboard Music Awards nominees who performed in 2020. Both were also hoping to be among the night's big winners.
Dan + Shay and Blake Shelton, too, were among the country artists nominated in country and all-genre categories at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. A full list of winners is below, updated as they were announced on Wednesday night (Oct. 14). Combs was the night's first country winner, taking the Top Country Artist category.
While rapper Post Malone was the most-nominated artist across all genres with 16 nominations, Dan + Shay had a strong showing in four categories, including Top Country Artist, Top Country Duo/Group and Top Country Song in addition to their all-genre Top Duo/Group nomination. Find Combs in the Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album categories, as well as the all-genre Billboard Chart Achievement Awards category.
Shelton was up for Top Country Song and Top Selling Song, while other artists such as Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris and Morgan Wallen earned multiple nominations. Garth Brooks became the ninth artist to earn the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards.
Billboard Music Awards winners — except for in the fan-voted categories — were determined by the chart period of March 23, 2019, through March 14, 2020. The show was originally set for late April and was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Kelly Clarkson hosted 2020 Billboard Music Awards live from Los Angeles, Calif.'s Dolby Theatre, instead of the intended venue in Las Vegas, Nev.
Top Country Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs — WINNER!
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Male Artist
Kane Brown
Luke Combs — WINNER!
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist
Maren Morris — WINNER!
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay — WINNER!
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait — WINNER!
Top Country Album
Kane Brown, Experiment
Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get — WINNER!
Maren Morris, Girl
Thomas Rhett, Center Point Road
Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me
Top Country Song
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours” — WINNER!
Maren Morris, “The Bones”
Old Dominion, “One Man Band”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey Glasses”
Top Artist
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone — WINNER!
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish — WINNER!
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (fan voted)
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles — WINNER!
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone — WINNER!
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey — WINNER!
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers — WINNER!
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone — WINNER!
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone — WINNER!
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone — WINNER!
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Artist
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo — WINNER!
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone — WINNER!
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Male Artist
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone — WINNER!
Top Christian Artist
Lauren Daigle — WINNER!
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Top Billboard 200 Album
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — WINNER!
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Post Malone, Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift, Lover
Top Rock Album
The Lumineers, III
Slipknot, We Are Not Your Kind
Tame Impala, The Slow Rush
Tool, Fear Inoculum — WINNER!
Vampire Weekend, Father of the Bride
Top Hot 100 Song
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — WINNER!
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Top Streaming Song
Chris Brown feat. Drake, “No Guidance”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — WINNER!
Lil Tecca, “Ran$om”
Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Top Selling Song
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — WINNER!
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Blake Shelton, “God’s Country”
Top Collaboration (fan voted)
Chris Brown feat. Drake, “No Guidance”
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Señorita” — WINNER!
Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Top Rap Song
Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — WINNER!
Lil Tecca, “Ran$om”
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone and Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Post Malone, “Wow.”
Top Christian Song
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser and Melissa Helser, “Raise a Hallelujah”
Casting Crowns feat. Matthew West, “Nobody”
Lauren Daigle, “Rescue”
For King & Country, “God Only Knows” — WINNER!
Kanye West, “Follow God”