Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert Lead 2020 ACM Awards Performers

Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards have been announced. Tim McGraw, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert top the list of 2020 ACM Awards performers, along with some of country music's biggest stars and most up-and-coming female artists.

Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS. This year's ACMs will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, Nev., as in most years. Expect performances from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House, where host Keith Urban will be centered.

Just two of the five ACM Entertainer of the Year nominees (Combs and Thomas Rhett) have been announced as performers for the 2020 show thus far. Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Luke Bryan will also be up for the night's big prize.

Rhett and Maren Morris lead all nominees with five nominations apiece but Old Dominion, Blake Shelton and Dan + Shay have four. Of that group, only Old Dominion have been announced as a performer.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

2020 ACM Awards Performers

Gabby Barrett, "I Hope" from the Ryman Auditorium

Jimmie Allen, "Make Me Want To" from the Bluebird Cafe

Kelsea Ballerini, "Hole in the Bottle" from the Ryman Auditorium

Luke Combs, "Better Together" from the Bluebird Cafe

Maren Morris, "To Hell & Back" from the Ryman Auditorium

Miranda Lambert (feat. Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick), "Bluebird" from the Bluebird Cafe

Old Dominion, medley from the Ryman Auditorium

Riley Green from the Ryman Auditorium

Tenille Townes from the Ryman Auditorium

Thomas Rhett (Feat. Jon Pardi), "Beer Can't Fix" from the Ryman Auditorium

Tim McGraw, "I Called Mama" from the Bluebird Cafe