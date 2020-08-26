Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert Lead 2020 ACM Awards Performers
Performers for the 2020 ACM Awards have been announced. Tim McGraw, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert top the list of 2020 ACM Awards performers, along with some of country music's biggest stars and most up-and-coming female artists.
Delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 ACM Awards are set to take place on Sept. 16 at 8PM ET on CBS. This year's ACMs will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville, not Las Vegas, Nev., as in most years. Expect performances from the historic Ryman Auditorium, the iconic Bluebird Cafe and the Grand Ole Opry House, where host Keith Urban will be centered.
Just two of the five ACM Entertainer of the Year nominees (Combs and Thomas Rhett) have been announced as performers for the 2020 show thus far. Carrie Underwood, Eric Church and Luke Bryan will also be up for the night's big prize.
Rhett and Maren Morris lead all nominees with five nominations apiece but Old Dominion, Blake Shelton and Dan + Shay have four. Of that group, only Old Dominion have been announced as a performer.
2020 ACM Awards Performers
Gabby Barrett, "I Hope" from the Ryman Auditorium
Jimmie Allen, "Make Me Want To" from the Bluebird Cafe
Kelsea Ballerini, "Hole in the Bottle" from the Ryman Auditorium
Luke Combs, "Better Together" from the Bluebird Cafe
Maren Morris, "To Hell & Back" from the Ryman Auditorium
Miranda Lambert (feat. Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick), "Bluebird" from the Bluebird Cafe
Old Dominion, medley from the Ryman Auditorium
Riley Green from the Ryman Auditorium
Tenille Townes from the Ryman Auditorium
Thomas Rhett (Feat. Jon Pardi), "Beer Can't Fix" from the Ryman Auditorium
Tim McGraw, "I Called Mama" from the Bluebird Cafe
