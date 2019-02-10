The Travelin’ McCourys Earn Best Bluegrass Album at 2019 Grammy Awards

The Travelin' McCourys took home the 2019 Grammy Awards trophy for Best Bluegrass Album. The bluegrass group won for their eponymous album, released in 2018.

The Travelin' McCourys accepted their honor during the pre-telecast Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 10). The six-member band is made up of Ronnie McCoury, Rob McCoury, Alan Bartram, Jason Carter and Cody Kilby, and was formed out of the Del McCoury Band, in which the McCourys, Bartam and Carter still play.

During their acceptance speech, the Travelin' McCourys thanked their friends and family, including their kids and wives, for letting them create music. The group kept it short and simple, thanking those who are the most important to them.

The Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album has been awarded in past years to legendary musicians including Mark O'Conner and memorable artists such as Alison Krauss.

The 2019 Grammy Awards are happening all Sunday afternoon and evening in Los Angeles, Calif. Following the Premiere Ceremony, the televised awards show will begin at 8PM ET and be broadcast on CBS.