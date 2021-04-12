The more things change, the more they stay the same — even at a big event like the ACM Awards.

In 2001, the ACM Awards were at a different venue and in a different city than they have been in more recent years. The show had a different (though not totally unfamiliar) host, and the red carpet fashions were ... well, extremely 2001. Even the ACM Awards trophy looked different!

Plenty of familiar faces were present, though: Keith Urban, co-host of the 2021 ACM Awards, was the year's Top New Male Vocalist. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were smoochin' onstage even then. And yes, that's a baby-faced Brad Paisley performing.

Heck, some of the same acts are even nominated at the 2021 ACM Awards. Brooks & Dunn were 2001's Top Vocal Duo, and they're nominated for that award (now Vocal Group of the Year) in 2021, as well.

Reba McEntire was a first-year solo host, though she'd co-hosted with a variety of fellow artists four times before.

The 2001 ACM Awards took place on May 9, 2001, at the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Calif. Reba McEntire hosted the show -- her first of four straight years as its leader (followed by a year off, when the show had no host, then five more as solo host and two more as co-host with Blake Shelton).

The big awards winners that night were the Dixie Chicks (Entertainer of the Year), Toby Keith (Top Male Vocalist) and Faith Hill (Top Female Vocalist). Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, LeAnn Rimes and more performed.

The 2021 ACM Awards are set for April 18. They'll begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+.

Urban and Mickey Guyton will co-host the show, back in Nashville for a second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As in 2020, the event will take place at three separate venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe.