‘Dutton Rules’ Podcast: Is Elsa Dutton’s Fate Sealed on ‘1883’?

During the very first scene of the very first episode of 1883, viewers seem to learn the fate of Elsa Dutton, daughter of James and Margaret Dutton. More than ever, it's a sequence worth returning to.

Ep. 5 and Ep. 6 of 1883 further focuses in on Elsa's story. Actor Isabel May is the Paramount+ show's narrator, but also the Western drama's central character. She is at the center of every conversation about events leading up to, during and after this long trip northwest. Last week we wondered if she might be pregnant. During the newest episode of Dutton Rules: A Yellowstone 1883 Podcast, hosts Adison Haager and Billy Dukes wonder if she even survives that long. There's evidence to go both ways.

The latest episode of the Yellowstone origin story offers some levity in the way of a great Rita Wilson cameo. It also introduces two new characters who figure to join the pioneers as they travel through Oklahoma and Wyoming. One is creator Taylor Sheridan's own version of Where's Waldo? The new cook also played pivotal roles in Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, Wind River and more.

The latest episode of the Yellowstone origin story offers some levity in the way of a great Rita Wilson cameo. It also introduces two new characters who figure to join the pioneers as they travel through Oklahoma and Wyoming. One is creator Taylor Sheridan's own version of Where's Waldo? The new cook also played pivotal roles in Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, Wind River and more.

PICS: See Inside the Historic Texas Ranch Where the New 'Yellowstone: 6666' Spinoff Is Filmed The massive, historic Texas ranch where the new Yellowstone spinoff Yellowstone: 6666 is filming has sold for just under $200 million, and pictures show a property that is truly part of Texas history.

The 6666 Ranch — better-known as the Four Sixes Ranch — in Guthrie, Texas, dates back to 1870. The ranch centers around a 13-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 13,280-square-foot main residence, which is constructed of quarry rock that was hauled to Guthrie by wagon. The ranch also includes vast, sweeping fenced pastures, farmland, fenced-in pens for cattle, a more recent addition for horses, a water filtration plant that serves the ranch's water needs and more.

There are separate camp manager's homes in both the North Camp and the South Camp of the ranch, which encompasses nearly 225 square miles of land. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is part of a group of investors who recently acquired the property for $192 million, and he has been shooting his new show out there in recent months.