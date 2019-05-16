WE Fest 2019 Announces Single-Day Lineups, Set Times

WE Fest 2019 has unveiled its complete single-day lineups and set times, featuring previously announced headliners Chris Stapleton, Brooks & Dunn and Keith Urban. Each headlining act will take the stage on one of the festival's three days, with a roster of exciting opening acts also making an appearance.

The 37th annual iteration of the festival, taking place in Detroit Lakes, Minn., is set to kick off on Thurs., Aug. 1, and will continue through Sat., Aug. 3. Other stars performing during the three-day event include Jake Owen, Big & Rich, Dylan Scott, LeAnn Rimes, Jimmie Allen and many more. Stapleton's headlining set on Saturday (Aug. 3) will mark his inaugural performance at the festival.

Additionally, single day tickets for the event are now on sale, as well as weekend reserved, weekend lawn chair, general admission and campsite ticketing. For more details, visit www.WEFest.com. Details on the festival's campground party will be announced on May 29.

Each year, WE Fest hosts one of the biggest camping and country music festivals in America. Tickets for the event are on sale beginning at $90, with VIP options available. In 2018, Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean headlined the show.

Daily Lineups for WE Fest 2019:

Thurs., Aug. 1: Keith Urban, Billy Currington, LeAnn Rimes, Walker Hayes, Tyler Rich

Fri., Aug. 2: Brooks & Dunn, Jake Owen, LANCO, Jimmie Allen, Kelleigh Bannen

Sat., Aug. 3: Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, Big & Rich, Dylan Scott, Adam Doleac