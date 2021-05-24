Ty Herndon Enlists Brothers Osborne, Brooke Eden + More for 2021 Concert for Love and Acceptance

Since 2015, Ty Herndon has been producing the Concert for Love and Acceptance, and he's got big plans for the 2021 show. This year's concert boasts a star-studded lineup of appearances and performances from Brothers Osborne, Brooke Eden and more.

In addition to BROS and Eden, the 2021 Concert for Love and Acceptance -- which is set for June 30 at 8PM ET -- will feature actor and singer Kristin Chenoweth, Canadian country singer Terri Clark, vocalist and songwriter Harper Grae, singer-songwriter Chris Housman, country duo LoCash, Grammy-winning singer Kathy Mattea, country singer and radio host Rissi Palmer, singer-songwriter Gretchen Peters, Canadian artist Tenille Townes, country duo Walker County and newcomer Chase Wright. Additional acts will be announced soon.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with the dynamic team at CMT once again to bring the Concert for Love and Acceptance to a broad audience as musicians, actors, comedians and more demonstrate their support for LGBTQ youth and artists in the country music community and beyond,” says Herndon, who made headlines when he came out as gay in 2014. “This event comes from my heart, and I hope it continues to resonate with people all around the world as we spread a message of acceptance for all people and work toward a world where only love remains.”

Co-hosting the Concert for Love and Acceptance with Herndon will be CMT’s Cody Allen. He hosts CMT’s weekly Hot 20 Countdown and has been co-hosting the event since 2017, the same year he came out as gay.

“It’s a privilege to return as co-host of the annual Concert for Love and Acceptance, whose mission is as important today as when it launched six years ago," says Allen. "With dangerous and discriminatory legislation pending in our home state of Tennessee, the vocal support of the country music community is immeasurable in changing hearts and minds."

Proceeds from the concert will benefit GLAAD, MusiCares and Nashville’s Oasis Center. In partnership with CMT, the concert will be streamed online via CMT’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, as well as the Foundation for Love and Acceptance website.

