Tim McGraw shares a Jerry Jeff Walker memory that cuts like a knife through the heart of any traveling musician with kids. The "I Called Mama" singer took to social media to strum a few chords and sing a few lines from "She Knows Her Daddy Sings."

Walker — who died on Friday (Oct. 23) at the age of 78 — wrote "She Knows Her Daddy Sings" for his then-4-year-old daughter, who was born in April of 1978. He explained during a live performance of the song in the early '90s that he forgot to call home one night, and the lyrics came soon after.

It's not hard understand to why McGraw relates to the simple verses and choruses, especially early in his career, when he and wife Faith Hill were first beginning their family. They have three daughters together.

""She Knows Her Daddy Sings" was one of the songs I used to play for my girls when they were little," McGraw explains. "Thinking back on those days today ... and missing you, Jerry Jeff Walker. Thank you for the songs."

McGraw added an off-camera acoustic version of part of the song to his message and talks further talks about his connection to the music. Walker helped lead the counterculture movement out of Texas in the '70s, championing songwriters and musicians like Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark and Todd Snider.

"She knows her daddy sings / We know all that the money brings / She thinks our world must be everything / Does she know, she's the precious thing," Walker's song goes.

At the end of the performance, McGraw calls Walker a "jewel in country music."

An assortment of artists and dignitaries celebrated Walker's life upon hearing the news that he had lost his battle with cancer. Kix Brooks, President Bill Clinton, newsman Dan Rather and Jason Isbell were just a few who let followers on social media know how the "Mr. Bojangles" singer touched them:

Walker is survived by wife Sue and their children, Jessie and Django.