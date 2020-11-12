Thomas Rhett always seems to have his hands full, both professionally and personally. But things might get a tad crazier if his wife Lauren Akins has anything to do with it.

"I doubt my wife would stop until we get to at least 5 or 6 more, so we will see," Rhett says with a laugh during a recent interview with radio talk show host Bobby Bones. "I think so. I really do. I don't really have a say. So, if Lauren wants six kids, we are probably going to have six kids."

The father of three currently lives in a home filled with females, including his wife Lauren and three daughters: Lennon Love, Willa Gray and Ada James. So, does Rhett want a boy to add to the mix?

"Me and Lauren are getting to the point that our house is so chaotic anyway that as we continue to have kids," he says with another laugh, "I definitely want to have a boy."

Rhett recently released his new single "What’s Your Country Song," from his upcoming fifth album.

"I noticed that whether I was in Los Angeles or New York, or Seattle or Nashville, or anywhere in between, I noticed that everybody had some country in them, you know? Whether you live in the city or wherever you live, I think everybody has a little bit of country inside their bones," Rhett explains.