Alabama frontman Randy Owen isn't letting the coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine keep him from honoring his country roots or show his sense of patriotism. He performed the National Anthem at a recent NASCAR virtual event, delivering a stirring country version that fans will love.

The continuing pandemic may keep fans from heading to their favorite NASCAR race track anytime soon, but it won’t stop anyone from still recognizing the special moments that make the sport what it is. One of those moments is the singing of the National Anthem.

On Sunday (April 26), Country Music Hall of Famer Owen had the honor of performing a virtual pre-race concert before the fifth eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race. As part of that concert, the legendary singer got to sing the anthem from the safety of his home.

It was powerful, it was memorable, and it was desperately needed.

Owen joins an impressive list of stars who have partnered with NASCAR in recent weeks to bring music to countless fans currently quarantined in their respective homes. In weeks past, everyone from Cole Swindell to Justin Moore has taken the microphone to sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before various iRacing events.

It was a welcome sight for country music fans to see Owen looking, feeling and sounding good. Last year, Alabama canceled a bevy of dates on their 50th Anniversary Tour, citing the fact that Owen was dealing with both vertigo and migraines.

"Well, it's been stressed out and wore out touring," Owen told Taste of Country in an interview earlier this year. "I hope I can get past that, but you know, it takes a toll on your body. We do a show that's pretty strenuous on me.”

