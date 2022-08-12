Michelle Branch was arrested at her home on an alleged domestic assault on Thursday (Aug. 11), just hours before she announced she is separating from husband Patrick Carney.

The news comes from documents obtained by TMZ. At about 2AM Thursday morning, police were called to the couple's house for a potential domestic issue. Branch reportedly admitted to slapping her husband of three years in the face "one or two times." She was taken into custody but posted her $1,000 bail soon after.

News of the separation came in the afternoon, with Branch saying:

To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.

Several outlets have reported that Branch also tweeted that her husband had cheated on her. That tweet has since been deleted.

Branch and Carney married in 2019 and have two kids together. Son Rhys was born in August 2018 and daughter Willie was born last February. The singer is set to release her next solo album The Trouble With Fever in September. This project was co-produced by Carney and mostly written and recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first single is called "I Am a Man."

"It started as an empathetic view towards men struggling to find a new way to navigate in a post-Me Too world of toxic masculinity," she shared in a press release last month.

Carney hasn't commented on any of the events of the last 36 hours. Both were married before and Branch has a daughter with her first husband Teddy Landau.