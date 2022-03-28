Win a Trip to Live in the Vineyard Goes Country!

Live in the Vineyard Goes Country is coming in April, and you'll want to be there for this three-day, ultra-personal concert experience. Enter to win a trip for two to fly to Napa Valley for the April 26-28 concert series that will feature Lee Brice, Joe Nichols, Chase Rice and more.

You must be 21 years old or older to enter. The winner and a guest will receive airfare to Napa, Calif., hotel accommodations for two nights and full access to Live in the Vineyard Goes Country 2022. Additional artists on the lineup include Jesse James Decker, Morgan Evans, Jameson Rodgers, Mitchell Tenpenny, Breland and Hannah Ellis. Each artist promises an acoustic performance in California's beautiful wine country, where you'll also be able to enjoy great food and wine.

Enter below for your chance to win.

A winner will be chosen and notified after this contest ends at 11:59PM ET on April 1, 2022. This contest comes courtesy of Live in the Vineyard Goes Country and Visit Napa Valley. Live in the Vineyard Goes Country was inspired by the popular Live in the Vineyard event that also takes place annually.