Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Plan to Tell Their Kids About His Infidelity

Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin has been quite transparent about the troubles they have had in their five-year marriage, but their children, Jolie and Jace, probably don’t have a clue as to what their mom and dad have gone through. Someday, though, they will.

In a new interview with People magazine, the couple says that they do plan on telling their children about Caussin's infidelity and the various issues that they have had. Together, the pair have been through everything from Caussin's sex addiction and a relapse to trying to deal with lying in the relationship.

"I personally want them to find out before they find out from a friend or before they start Googling," says the “I Got the Boy” hitmaker. "Hopefully we're still married and we're able to sit them down and say, 'Look, Mommy and Daddy went through some really crazy stuff in the beginning of our marriage, but look where we're at now and how happy we are and how we communicate.'"

But make no mistake: Kramer and Caussin realize their children are always watching them. Therefore, Kramer says, they try to put their best faces forward -- but that doesn’t mean that all will be well all the time.

"They don't need perfect parents,” she states. “They need happy parents, so however we're happy is how our relationship will go.”

"A lot of it can be unspoken from this time leading up to it, so by the time they do find out, by the time we have that discussion and they've [potentially] read things that they read, it'll be so opposite end of the spectrum of what they know about their mom and dad that it's almost hard for them to even comprehend what that is,” adds Caussin.

The couple will also open up about their various marriage troubles in their self-help book The Good Fight, which is set for release in September.