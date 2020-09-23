Jana Kramer admits to having a wandering eye during her separation from husband Mike Caussin in 2016. The singer, actor and podcast host writes in her new book that she had some "flings and flirts."

Caussin had cheated on her and sought treatment in an inpatient sex addiction treatment facility. They separated when she learned of his infidelity, and it was during this time — late 2016, while she was on Dancing With the Stars — that Kramer says her eye wandered. The couple's book The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully, is available as of Tuesday (Sept. 22), and it addresses their ups and downs.

"I held back putting this in the book because, well, I never truly thought I did anything wrong," she writes per E! News. "Correction. I knew it was wrong; I just didn't want to be the bad guy. I justified my actions in my mind just as I suppose Mike had done all along too."

The Good Fight builds off of the kind of candor the couple show on their podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin. It's not unusual for them to dive deep into some of their darker times together and individually. The book promises more of the same and includes painful stories from childhood, their white-hot attraction to one another, the scandal that rocked their marriage and how they've found trust today.

Per E!, the 36-year-old Michigan native does trust her husband today after everything they've been through.

"Today I see him working his program, I see him showing up as a father and a husband, and I see his words matching his actions. How he is showing up looks different than before, which helps me trust him."

Kramer and Caussin married in 2015 and have two children together. While they separated and he even filed for divorce at one point during their separation, they never divorced and even renewed their vows to one another in 2017.