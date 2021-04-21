Singer and actress Jana Kramer has filed for divorce from husband Mike Caussin after six years of marriage. On social media, she indicates that he may have cheated on her again.

Kramer and Caussin have two kids together, ages five and two. They'd previously separated from one another due to his infidelity, but they reunited after that 2016 split. The topic was an undercurrent for much of their forward-facing conversation, especially during episodes of their podcast, Whine Down.

On Instagram, Kramer shared a message with fans that was written almost like a poem would be. Her caption is just the broken heart emoji.

"As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she says. "I fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give. It's time."

People credits an unnamed source in revealing that the divorce is due to Caussin cheating on Kramer once again. After their separation in 2016, he sought treatment for sex addiction, and the couple went to therapy once they reconciled. They renewed their vows in late 2017 and had a second child, son Jace Joseph.

While they often brought their personal disagreements to their podcast and focused on them in a book, there wasn't a sign that the relationship had become rocky again until late March, when Kramer shared a photo of her in tears. It was taken after a big fight.

"No relationship is perfect," she says, "and when blow-ups or fights happen sometimes we believe it’s done and over but really it’s a moment for growth and more understanding and to lean into your partner."

Kramer and Caussin's oldest child is 5-year-old Jolie Rae, born in January of 2016. He was a former NFL player before he met and began dating Kramer, an actress and singer known for songs such as "I Got the Boy" and "Whiskey."

Caussin is not on social media.

