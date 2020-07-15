Country fans will see a familiar face on the 16th season of The Bachelorette. Granger Smith’s brother, Tyler Smith, will be joining a total of 32 other men as they try to win 39-year-old Clare Crawley's heart.

Tyler Smith, 36, is Granger Smith’s middle brother. The new reality TV star and the country singer, 40, also have a younger brother, Parker, who is 26.

Granger Smith and his wife Amber must be thrilled that Tyler has the chance to meet his potential wife, because they’ve been eager to add another sister-in-law to the family for years now. In 2018, the couple took a stab at their own dating business, having women send in submissions to possibly date the middle Smith brother:

Clearly that didn’t work out, but the Texas native is taking another stab at love, this time on national television. It's not the first time a Smith brother has interacted with the ABC franchise — Granger Smith himself performed on the 14th season of The Bachelorette, during Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen's one-on-one date in Utah.

Viewers are likely to see more of the "That's Why I Love Dirt Roads" singer this season, since the dating TV show franchise will likely milk the fact that Tyler's brother is famous. The Bachelorette gossip-spiller Reality Steve has already given viewers the inside scoop on Tyler and Granger's connection:

Granger Smith congratulated his manager and brother on his The Bachelorette spot on Facebook. Judging by the comments, there will be a long line of eligible single ladies eager to meet Tyler if a relationship with Crawley doesn’t work out:

Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette was set to begin filming in March but was delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The majority of the filming will now take place in August. While the show normally films all over the world, it will shoot at a resort in Palm Springs, Calif., for the entirety of the season, and all contestants will be tested for the coronavirus the week before filming.