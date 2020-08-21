American Idol favorites Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner brought on some good old-fashioned romance on Monday (Aug. 10), as they performed a duet of a country classic. The ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominee and her long-haired hubby came together to perform the 2007 hit song “I Need You,” made popular by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

“You are amazing and I love you deary,” Foehner writes to his wife of less than a year in the comments section of her Instagram page.

The duet sounds amazing in every way, especially when Barrett went into her higher register for some gorgeous notes that will take your breath away. And in case you were wondering, they did the whole performance … in the bathroom.

“Yes we were,” Barrett replied to a follower asking in the comments section if, indeed, the couple recorded the performance in the lavatory. “Best acoustics, lol.”

It wasn't the first time the two vocalists have shared a duet: In 2019, the pair gave a stunning performance of the Fleetwood Mac classic “Sara.”

Barrett is on quite a hot streak as of late, as she recently topped the charts with her debut single “I Hope.” Earlier this year, Barrett became the first female country artist ever to top 10 million single-week streams, with 11.3 million streams. The Pennsylvania native's debut album, Goldmine, also earned the most first-week debut album streams of any country act in history.

Barrett and Foehner were hiding a big secret as they shared their most recent performance with fans. Less than a week later, on Aug. 16, they shared that they are expecting their first child together, a baby girl.

