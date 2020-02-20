Congratulations are in order for country singer Frankie Ballard and his wife Christina. On Feb. 8, the couple became parents to a baby girl.

Pepper Lynn Ballard's arrival was announced by her parents on Instagram on Thursday (Feb. 20). "God gave us a DAUGHTER!!!" Christina writes, calling baby Pepper "a precious angel and beautiful gift from Heaven."

"@frankieballard I’ll never forget this unbelievable day with you and how my heart grew a schimillion times watching you hold our baby girl," she adds. "Thank you Jesus for my sweet family of 3. My cup is running over and full to the brim ... Cue all the tears."

Adds Ballard, "MY SOUL IS ON FIRE WITH LOVE. Chriss, You claimed Motherhood with grace and strength."

Ballard and his wife announced her pregnancy on Nov. 7. The country singer wed the former Christina Murphy, owner of the Nashville-based Old Smokeys Boots, on March 12, 2017.

As a recording artist, Ballard is best known for his 2014 album, Sunshine & Whiskey, which featured three No. 1 singles: "Helluva Life," the title track and "Young & Crazy."

Expect Ballard's latest life development to further inspire his fourth studio album, his first since 2016's El Rio. “Purpose is the gasoline of any great creative fire," he tells People, "and a growing family reminds me just how bad I want to make music for mine."