Elvie Shane Notches First Platinum Record With ‘My Boy’

Elvie Shane's song "My Boy" has officially resonated with more than one million people. The track has be certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after selling more than one million units.

The country singer was surprised with the news about his debut single on June 16.

"One million thank yous wouldn’t be enough for one million copies," he writes on Instagarm. "#MyBoy is PLATINUM, y’all!! 💿"

The song is deeply personal to Shane, who wrote it alongside Russell Sutton, Nick Columbia and Lee Star. It was inspired by the bond he shares with his stepson, Caleb.

"He ain't my blood, ain't got my name / But if he did, I'd feel the same / I wasn't there for his first steps / But I ain't missed a ball game yet / And that ain't ever gonna change / I could never walk away / Yeah, he's my son and that's my choice / He ain't my blood, but he's my, he's my boy," he sings in the chorus.

"My Boy" is relatable to anyone who is a stepparent or who has had someone step into a parental role for them. Caleb was nine years old when Shane started dating his mother, Mandi. The couple also share a daughter, Zaelyn Journey Payton, who will turn one in July.

As for Caleb, that young boy is now in high school and thinks the notoriety that comes with his stepdad's success is pretty cool.

"I think it has opened up some doors and broke the ice a little bit for him stepping into high school with Pops who's got a song on the radio," Shane told Taste of Country Nights at the time.

He also sees how Shane is providing for the family with this job and he hasn't been shy about asking for a specific provision: A new car.

"He told me just the other day he wants a Nissan 350Z," Shane says, referring to the $30,000 vehicle. "I was like, 'Well, uh, there’s three other writers on here, so let’s just see what happens.'"

Shane has a busy summer ahead of him with tour stops, fair and festival. He will also join Darius Rucker for a few shows this September.