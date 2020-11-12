Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Revealed as the Snow Owls on ‘The Masked Singer’

The Country Music Association Awards may have been in full effect on Wednesday (Nov. 11), but that doesn't mean other things weren't going on in broadcastland — namely, the unmasking of the CMA 1990 Male Vocalist of the Year, Clint Black, and his wife of 29 years, actress and singer Lisa Hartman Black, on Fox's hit reality show The Masked Singer.

The couple, competing as the first duo in Masked Singer history and in costume as the Snow Owls, became the seventh elimination in Season 4, having performed “The Prayer” by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion.

Panelist Nicole Scherzinger actually was able to name the couple correctly as her pick, while the other panelists floundered. Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg thought it might be Amy Grant and Vince Gill; Ken Jeong threw out Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman. Guest panelist Niecy Nash thought it might be Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna.

“It took about three minutes to decide to do [the show],” says Black of the couple's decision to hop on board the fun-loving reality show. “And then it was, ‘Oh my God, what have we done?’ It starts to look like more than you can chew. We really didn’t have an idea just how challenging it would be. But it was fun. We’re glad we did it.”

Hartman Black, for one, was thrilled to have put forth her performance with her husband — with the amazing costumes being just the cherry on top of the sundae.

"When I first saw the costumes, I actually cried, because they're so beautiful, but they're so sweet," she says. "I couldn't wait to get into them."

She did quickly find out the costume was more elaborate than she expected, however: "It had a mind of its own inside that egg," she admits. "It didn’t want to go where we wanted it to go. I held Clint’s hand a lot; we kind of leaned on each other.”

The Black family continues to be a force in Nashville, with daughter Lily Pearl Black following along in the family tradition. She made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 31, when the 19-year-old joined her father onstage to sing a Carrie Underwood song.