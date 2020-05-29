Chris Lane rocks the house with one of his biggest hits in a new live video he's releasing for "Take Back Home Girl." Lane brings his high-energy live show to Chicago during his Big, Big Plans Tour in the new clip.

"Take Back Home Girl" scored Lane his first platinum-certified single when he released it as the lead single from his Laps Around the Sun album in 2017. He collaborated with Tori Kelly on the song, and in the video above, he sings the career-altering hit with Big, Big Plans Tour special guest MacKenzie Porter subbing in, helping Lane amp up the fans in a crowd-pleasing performance.

""Take Back Home Girl" has been such a huge song for my career, and I’m reminded of that every night that I get to sing it onstage," Lane says. "The Big, Big Plans Tour was a lot of fun and I enjoyed having MacKenzie Porter jump in for Tori Kelly’s part of the collab every night. It’s fun to see the crowd react so well to that song, and I’m thankful that it impacted the fans the same way that it did me."

Lane launched his Big, Big Plans Tour in October, and it ran through February. The headlining run came on the heels of the singer's first international tour as direct support to Brad Paisley, and he scored his second No. 1 hit, "I Don't Know About You," in 2019, a year that also saw him marry his love, former The Bachelor star Lauren Bushnell.

Lane's current single is "Big, Big Plans," a song he wrote about his dreams for himself and his now-wife. The video for the song features footage from their real-life wedding in Tennessee.