Chris Lane Never Wanted to Be a Dad, But Meeting His Wife Lauren Changed His Mind

Chris Lane admits that, back in his single days, he never saw a wife and kids in his future. "I never wanted kids. I honestly never wanted to get married. None of that," he explains in new interview with ET Online.

But things changed once he met his now-wife, Lauren Bushnell. Getting into a relationship with the former Bachelor personality caused a total perspective shift for Lane, who now says that the change came from "when you meet somebody that makes you want to change your mindset." The shift towards wanting to become a husband came in 2019, when he proposed to Bushnell in the backyard of her family's home in Oregon with "Big, Big Plans," a song he wrote just for her.

Two years later, Lane took on yet another new title -- dad -- when his son, Dutton, was born in June 2021. The moment was extra emotional for Lane because of all the time he'd spent planning for a life without kids, he reveals.

"Actually, the day [Dutton] was born, and I haven't told anybody this, but I cried my eyes out," he continues. "Because I felt like I was praying, 'Lord, thank you so much for not listening to me for all those years that I said I never wanted that.'

"I wouldn't have known what I was missing out on," he continues, "and it's truly the best thing in the world."

Lane's got plans to further expand his family in the future, and he says he'd love for Dutton to have a baby sister at some point. "I know Lauren wants a little girl eventually, so I want that for her," he says. "I prayed hard for a little boy, and I have that. So now I want what she wants."