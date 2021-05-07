Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren, are currently expecting their first child, a baby boy. As Lauren's June due date nears, Lane has been brushing up on his dad skills by taking a baby care class, where he learned how to change a diaper.

Lane recently showed off his newfound parenting skills in a hilarious Instagram video, which shows him changing a diaper on a doll. Though the "baby" may be a practice one, the singer throws himself wholeheartedly into the experience, even wearing gloves and face shield to protect himself from any (imaginary) diaper-changing surprises.

"I'm just practicing for when he has a real blowout," Lane explains. Lauren's giggles can be heard in the background, especially when the singer hams it for the camera, pretending recoiling in mock-disgust as he takes the diaper off the doll.

"You take after your mama," Lane jokingly tells the doll.

Lane and his wife, a former The Bachelor contestant, got married in October 2019 and announced Lauren's pregnancy in December of 2020. At the time, the country singer said in an interview with Kelly Ford in the Morning on New York's Country 94.7 that he was "secretly hoping" for a boy.

Those hopes turned out to come true: The following month, the couple announced their son's sex, posting a video of Lane hitting a ball with a golf club, causing it to explode and release a cloud of blue powder.

The couple haven't yet revealed their son's name, though Lane did recently share a story about a name he suggested — Rambo — that his wife "shot down hard."

"At the time I was being super light-hearted, but at the same time I did really honestly think it was kind of cool, but Lauren shot me down so fast. I threw out the name Rambo," he explained. "She shot it down hard. I said imagine when he comes up to bat and they say 'Rambo Lane,' that sounds like he's about to drop a bomb! Rambo Lane, like how is he not going to win the tournament, you know?"

