Carrie Underwood Nominated for Two 2021 GMA Dove Awards

Carrie Underwood's album of hymns has earned her two nominations at the 2021 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. Her My Savior album and its song "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" were revealed as nominees on Wednesday (Aug. 11).

Throughout her career, Underwood now has three GMA Dove Awards nominations. My Savior is up in the Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year category, while "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" with CeCe Winans is up for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year. When it debuted in March, My Savior hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Underwood's only other GMA Dove Awards nomination resulted in a win, in the Country Recorded Song of the Year category, for "Jesus, Take the Wheel." While she has recorded Christian-leaning music in the years since ("Something in the Water" is an all-time Underwood great), she has rarely been recognized for her commercial country songs.

The GMA Dove Awards have been presented since 1969. This year's trophies will be presented live, during an in-person audience at Nashville's Lipscomb University on Oct. 19.

Whether or not Underwood will participate in the show in any way is currently unknown. Her official tour calendar shows just a handful of appearances this summer before her Las Vegas residency begins on Sept. 1.

Underwood's next release will be My Gift (Special Edition), a re-release of her 2020 Christmas album with new material.

