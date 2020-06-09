In September, the music world was rocked by the untimely death of acclaimed songwriter and producer Busbee. Months later, those closest to him continue to deal with the pain of his sudden death due to brain cancer, including country music’s Carly Pearce.

The “Every Little Thing” hitmaker gave an emotional performance at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday (June 6), which included a tribute to Busbee in the form of a brand-new song. With just a guitar by her side, Pearce introduced the track, “Show Me Around,” which talks of someone showing a loved one around Heaven once they are finally there for eternity.

“Busbee has three little girls and a beautiful wife, and he painted this picture of Heaven that was so beautiful to me," Pearce elaborated. "If anybody’s ever lost anybody, this felt like a really cool way to look at our loved ones that are going to meet us in Heaven and show us around."

Busbee, whose real name was Michael James Ryan, died after a short, eight-week battle with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was just 43 years old at the time of his death.

In addition to working with everyone from Maren Morris to Keith Urban, Busbee was a longtime supporter of Pearce’s and produced both of her albums. “He really took a chance on me when nobody did,” noted Pearce.

Saturday night's show was Pearce’s 75th appearance on the Grand Ole Opry stage, following her debut performance on May 30, 2015. During the set, she also performed alongside Lee Brice on their Top 5 duet "I Hope You’re Happy Now.”