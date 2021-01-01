Brad Paisley Gifts Guitar to Nashville Musician Who Lost Everything in Christmas Day Bombing

When the ominous recorded message coming from a parked RV in downtown Nashville warned residents to evacuate on Christmas morning, local musician Buck McCoy didn't hear what it was saying clearly. So, went back to sleep.

He definitely heard the explosion that followed, however, and woke up to find his apartment totally devastated. It was, McCoy tells local news, “just the most loud explosion I’ve ever heard.

"It seemed like it took a few minutes to gather my senses," he adds, "and then I just walked around and everything was just a mess -- blown up, scattered glass everywhere, to the point where I cut my feet and there was blood.”

Luckily, McCoy walked away with his life, but pretty much everything else is gone. His beloved cat, Molly, who disappeared after the bomb went off, has since been reunited with her owner -- and McCoy himself has gotten some neighborly love from fellow Nashvillians, including a special gift from a very prominent one.

Brad Paisley heard about the terrible losses McCoy, who plays with his band at the Lower Broadway honky-tonk Legends Corner, suffered and decided to help out by gifting him a brand-new guitar so he can get back to work. According to TMZ, Paisley learned of McCoy's situation when local news shared the story of his reunion with Molly.

Paisley's gifts to McCoy didn't stop there, though: he shared the link the GoFundMe organized for McCoy, and offered up unlimited groceries from the Store, the free grocery store he and wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley helped establish in Music City, to further help the performer get back on his feet.

"Hey y’all, let’s help Buck," Paisley writes on Facebook. "It’s Nashville. That’s what we do."