Positive Vibrations: Country Goes Reggae mini-doc and videos out today

Positive Vibrations: Country Goes Reggae gets a visual boost today with the release of a mini-documentary that touches on the historic connection between the genres, and features music video vignettes for four songs off the 10-track album, initially released in summer 2022. Acclaimed director Jay Will (credits include Shaggy, Major Lazer, Sean Paul) helmed the 10-minute clip that includes short-form videos for "Two Doors Down (feat. Dolly Parton)," "Things a Man Oughta Know (feat. Lainey Wilson)," "Smile (feat. Uncle Kracker)," and "Red Solo Cup (feat. Toby Keith)," interspersed with talking heads who share their personal connections to the musical forms. Filmed at various rural locations in Jamaica and South Florida, the short film tapped local talent like reggae producer Mikey Bennett, country singer Ricky Valido, line dancer Allan Silverman, and reggae producer Kirk "Koolface" Ford, to tell the story of how each culture informed the other.

The music video vignettes add a cinematic flare to the project, as actors play out the lyrics on screen, demonstrating the universality of Country themes, even when accompanied by a Reggae backbeat. "Two Doors Down" takes the viewer to a Jamaican band rehearsal that turns into an impromptu house party. In "Things a Man Oughta Know," the audience follows a hardworking cowgirl tending to chores around the ranch as she laments over her lost love. "Smile" depicts an afternoon at a roadside rum bar, where the older folks still know how to enjoy life. Not to be outdone, the young folks in "Red Solo Cup" take us to a wet and wild poolside frat party for some beer pong and barbecue.

