Luke Combs' latest album has only been out since early November, but the country star is already hard at work on new music. In a post shared to his Instagram account on Tuesday (Feb. 25), Combs shared a recording of a brand-new song called "Love You Anyway."

Combs' three-minute-and-12-second phone recording gives fans a first listen to the heartfelt track, co-written with the Brothers Hunt (Dan and Reid Isbell) and frequent collaborator Ray Fulcher. Press play above to listen.

"There’s just some things that leave a man no choice / Like a compass needle needing its true north," Combs sings in the chorus. "Even if I knew the day we met you’d be the reason this heart breaks / Oh, I’d love you anyway."

Combs is currently taking a short break from his 2020 What You See Is What You Get Tour, which features support from Ashley McBryde and Drew Parker. The tour was recently extended into the fall; the newly announced dates will feature in-the-round-style seating and additional support from "Love You Anyway" co-writer Fulcher.

Attendees of Combs' current tour have been able to hear more new music from the talented 29-year-old, including "Without You," a heartfelt track dedicated to his family, friends and fiancee. At a recent tour stop, he also wowed fans by putting his own spin on the legendary folk song "Man of Constant Sorrow."

Combs recently released a new single to country radio, "Does to Me," a rollicking duet with his longtime musical hero Eric Church. The song is currently in the Top 15 at country radio, following a string of seven consecutive No. 1 hits that extends back to the start of Combs' career.